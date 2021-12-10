German MPs pass jab requirement for health workers

Germany's lower house of parliament passed a draft law Friday requiring healthcare workers and soldiers to get inoculated against Covid-19, a first step toward possible mandatory jabs for all adults

A large majority of Bundestag MPs voted for the measure requiring staff at hospitals, doctors' offices and care homes to be fully vaccinated.

The Bundesrat or upper house is expected to pass the bill later Friday following similar moves by France, Italy, Britain and Greece.