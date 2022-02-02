UrduPoint.com

German Unemployment Rate Rises As Demands For COVID-19 Aid Down

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Germany's unemployment rate rose 0.3 percentage points month-on-month and reached 5.4 percent in January, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) said on Tuesday, as the demands for COVID-19 aid was declining

BERLIN, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Germany's unemployment rate rose 0.3 percentage points month-on-month and reached 5.4 percent in January, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) said on Tuesday, as the demands for COVID-19 aid was declining.

In January, the number of unemployed in Germany increased by 133,000 month-on-month to just over 2.46 million. Adjusted for seasonal effects, the number of jobless fell by 48,000, according to the BA.

"The labor market has made a good start to 2022," said BA board member Daniel Terzenbach. "Although the number of unemployed people rose in January, the increase was nowhere near as big as usual," he added.

Utilization of the government-financed short-time work scheme also continued to decline, with 574,000 German employees still receiving this state aid in November. At the height of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, the figure stood at just below six million, the BA said.

