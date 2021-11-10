German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine for People Under 30

The German Robert Koch Institute's Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommended inoculating people under the age of 30 only with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine due to a risk of heart diseases

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The German Robert Koch Institute's Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommended inoculating people under the age of 30 only with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine due to a risk of heart diseases.

According to STIKO, "heart diseases" are possible in this age group after inoculation with Moderna's Spikevax.

Analysis shows that heart and pericardium inflammation was observed in men and women under the aged of 30 more often if they were vaccinated with Spikevax, compared to the Comirnaty vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer, STIKO noted.

"For people over the age of 30, there is no increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after inoculation with Spikevax," STIKO continued.