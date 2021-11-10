UrduPoint.com

German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine For People Under 30

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:14 PM

German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine for People Under 30

The German Robert Koch Institute's Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommended inoculating people under the age of 30 only with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine due to a risk of heart diseases

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The German Robert Koch Institute's Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommended inoculating people under the age of 30 only with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine due to a risk of heart diseases.

According to STIKO, "heart diseases" are possible in this age group after inoculation with Moderna's Spikevax.

Analysis shows that heart and pericardium inflammation was observed in men and women under the aged of 30 more often if they were vaccinated with Spikevax, compared to the Comirnaty vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer, STIKO noted.

"For people over the age of 30, there is no increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after inoculation with Spikevax," STIKO continued.

Related Topics

German Women

Recent Stories

Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 sat ..

Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 satellites

2 minutes ago
 Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

2 minutes ago
 various games matches decided on second day

Various games matches decided on second day

2 minutes ago
 UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme d ..

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

2 minutes ago
 Georgian Authorities Refuse to Let Saakashvili Att ..

Georgian Authorities Refuse to Let Saakashvili Attend Court Session - Lawyer

12 minutes ago
 Tbilisi Police Detained 46 Participants of Rallies ..

Tbilisi Police Detained 46 Participants of Rallies in Saakashvili Support

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.