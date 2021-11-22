UrduPoint.com

Germans Will Be 'vaccinated, Cured Or Dead': Minister

Most Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid in a few months' time, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned Monday, urging more citizens to get jabbed

"Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," Spahn said, blaming "the very contagious Delta variant".

"That is why we so urgently recommend vaccination," he added.

