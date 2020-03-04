Germany bans export of medical protection gear over coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Germany's interior ministry on Wednesday said it had banned exports of medical protection gear such as masks and gloves to ensure health workers in the country have enough to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry said in a statement that it had published a order outlawing "the export abroad of medical protective gear (masks, gloves, protective suits, etc.)".

Exceptions can be made in some cases, for instance as part of "international aid missions", it added.