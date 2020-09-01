UrduPoint.com
Germany 'can And Will' Avoid Second Coronavirus Lockdown: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:03 PM

Germany 'can and will' avoid second coronavirus lockdown: minister

Germany can avoid imposing a second lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, the economy minister said Tuesday, voicing confidence that measures in place to limit transmission can keep case numbers under control

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Germany can avoid imposing a second lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, the economy minister said Tuesday, voicing confidence that measures in place to limit transmission can keep case numbers under control.

"I am convinced that we can and will prevent a second general shutdown," Peter Altmaier said.

More Stories From Health

