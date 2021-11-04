UrduPoint.com

Germany Detects Highest Number Of New COVID-19 Infections Since Start Of Pandemic

Germany recorded 33,949 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, which marks the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's health body in charge of coronavirus statistics

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday that a fourth coronavirus wave was in full force in Germany and called for more vaccine boosters for vulnerable groups.

The previous record high number of new cases was recorded on December 18, 2020 and amounted to 33,777, according to the institute.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Austria, the highest number of new cases since the beginning of the year was recorded over the past 24 hours. The new record is 8,183 cases, the Austrian Interior Ministry said.

About 72% of Austrians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 66% of Germans.

