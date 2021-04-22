UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Expects To Offer Covid Jabs To All Adults From June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:19 PM

Germany expects to offer Covid jabs to all adults from June

Germany is expecting to open up Covid-19 vaccinations to all adults in June at the latest, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Germany is expecting to open up Covid-19 vaccinations to all adults in June at the latest, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday.

Spahn is hoping "that we will be able to lift the prioritisation in June", he told the Bundesrat upper house of parliament, referring to current lists deciding who gets the jabs first. He added that the move may be possible even earlier.

Related Topics

Parliament German Germany May June All

Recent Stories

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

9 minutes ago

FM pays respects at shrine of Imam Ali Raza (A.S) ..

3 minutes ago

EU looks to sue AstraZeneca over delivery shortfal ..

3 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

3 minutes ago

EU Members Agree on Technical Specifications for F ..

3 minutes ago

4 dead, 803 injured in road accidents across Punja ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.