Germany expects to offer Covid jabs to all adults from June

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Germany is expecting to open up Covid-19 vaccinations to all adults in June at the latest, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday.

Spahn is hoping "that we will be able to lift the prioritisation in June", he told the Bundesrat upper house of parliament, referring to current lists deciding who gets the jabs first. He added that the move may be possible even earlier.