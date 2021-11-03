Germany experiencing 'pandemic of unvaccinated'

UrduPoint.com

Germany is experiencing "a pandemic of the unvaccinated", Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday, calling for tougher action to tame a resurgence in Covid cases

"We are currently experiencing mainly a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it is massive," Spahn told reporters. "In some regions in Germany intensive care beds are running out again," he added.

