Germany experiencing 'pandemic of unvaccinated'

Berlin, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Germany is experiencing "a pandemic of the unvaccinated", Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday, calling for tougher action to tame a resurgence in Covid cases.

"We are currently experiencing mainly a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it is massive," Spahn told reporters. "In some regions in Germany intensive care beds are running out again," he added.