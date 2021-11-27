UrduPoint.com

Germany Finds Suspected Covid-19 Variant Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:39 PM

Germany finds suspected Covid-19 variant case

A German regional official said Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new Covid-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A German regional official said Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new Covid-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa.

"The Omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany," Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.

Klose said that tests late Friday on the traveller who had returned to Germany from South Africa revealed "several mutations typical of Omicron".

"As there is this strong suspicion, the person has been isolated at home. The full sequencing is still to be completed." Klose's ministry said that the person had arrived in Germany, the EU's most populous country, at Frankfurt international airport, the country's busiest.

The suspect case in Germany follows Belgium saying on Friday it had detected the first announced case in Europe of the new Covid-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad.

A leading Belgian virologist, Marc Van Ranst, tweeted that the person had returned from Egypt on November 11.

The World Health Organization on Friday declared the recently discovered B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19 to be a variant of concern, renaming it Omicron.

EU health authorities have said the new strain poses a "high to very high risk" to the continent.

EU officials agreed on Friday to urge all 27 nations in the bloc to restrict travel from several southern African nations, a policy Germany has already implemented.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Egypt German Germany Frankfurt Van Belgium South Africa November All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its histo ..

UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its history

25 minutes ago
 COVID-19 situation in Germany "more serious than e ..

COVID-19 situation in Germany "more serious than ever": health minister

2 minutes ago
 Three test positive for COVID-19 in north China's ..

Three test positive for COVID-19 in north China's border city

2 minutes ago
 WTO postpones MC12 due to new COVID-19 variant sur ..

WTO postpones MC12 due to new COVID-19 variant surge, travel restrictions

2 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 24,002 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 24,002 daily COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 10 held with contraband in Sargodha

10 held with contraband in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.