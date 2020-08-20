UrduPoint.com
Germany, France See Virus Surge As Holidaymakers Return Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:44 PM

Germany and France recorded their worst daily infection rates in months with concerns growing Thursday that coronavirus cases could spike in Europe just as holidaymakers return home and children go back to school

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany and France recorded their worst daily infection rates in months with concerns growing Thursday that coronavirus cases could spike in Europe just as holidaymakers return home and children go back to school.

In the United States, the country's top infectious diseases official, Anthony Fauci, said the Government would not make any future COVID-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public.

But he said local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children.

"You don't want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We've never done that," said Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, during a video talk Wednesday organised by George Washington University.

His comments came hours after Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that coronavirus vaccines, once approved, would be mandatory for everyone in his country barring medical exemptions.

