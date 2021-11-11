UrduPoint.com

Germany Hits Record 50,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

Germany registered a record 50,196 new Covid-19 infections Thursday, according to health authorities

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany registered a record 50,196 new Covid-19 infections Thursday, according to health authorities.

It is the first time Germany has exceeded 50,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and comes as infections and deaths have soared in recent days.

