Germany Imposes Border Controls With Five Countries In Virus Fightback

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:34 PM

Germany on Monday introduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland in a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Germany on Monday introduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland in a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Only those with a valid reason for travel, like cross-border commuters and delivery drivers, are allowed through, officials said.

The measures started at 0700 GMT, AFP reporters said.

At the border between Germany's Kiefersfelden and Austria's Kufstein, police let trucks through but stopped all passenger cars to question drivers, AFP photographers saw. By 0730 GMT, some 10 cars had been turned back.

