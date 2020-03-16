Germany imposes border controls with five countries in virus fightback

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany on Monday introduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland in a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak

Only those with a valid reason for travel, like cross-border commuters and delivery drivers, are allowed through, officials said.

The measures started at 0700 GMT, AFP reporters said.

At the border between Germany's Kiefersfelden and Austria's Kufstein, police let trucks through but stopped all passenger cars to question drivers, AFP photographers saw. By 0730 GMT, some 10 cars had been turned back.