Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens as Cases Surge - Acting Health Minister

Germany is introducing free of charge coronavirus tests for its citizens again amid a new surge in incidence, acting Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Germany is introducing free of charge coronavirus tests for its citizens again amid a new surge in incidence, acting Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Friday.

On Thursday, Germany, which is facing the fourth wave of the coronavirus, confirmed an all-time record of over 50,000 COVID-19 cases recorded within 24 hours.

Spahn expressed concerns over this dynamics and noted that the daily increase could "double every couple of weeks, if nothing changes."

"We must urgently significantly increase numbers of tests performed, therefore, we made a decision to reintroduce free tests for citizens, we will fund a nationwide system of test centers. Today, I will sign a decree on tests, which will make this possible. It will come into force tomorrow," Spahn said at a briefing.

