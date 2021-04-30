UrduPoint.com
Germany May Ease Coronavirus Restrictions For Those Vaccinated - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:37 PM

The German justice ministry has drawn up a list of coronavirus restrictions that may be eased for those who have been fully vaccinated or recovered, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The German justice ministry has drawn up a list of coronavirus restrictions that may be eased for those who have been fully vaccinated or recovered, media said.

A draft seen by the ARD broadcaster suggests that vaccinated people should be allowed to stay outside at night, have test-free access to close-contact services and gather an unlimited number of friends at home.

Ministries are looking into the proposal, which does not abolish distancing and mask wearing in public places. The motion may reportedly go before the cabinet and parliament as early as next week.

