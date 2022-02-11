Germany May Start Lifting Covid-19 Restrictions Next Week - Chancellor

The German authorities next week will consider the first steps to lift the restrictions adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The German authorities next week will consider the first steps to lift the restrictions adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday.

"Scientific forecasts show that the peak of the wave is approaching.

This allows us to consider the first steps toward lifting restrictions and then the next steps for the coming spring at the meeting of regional prime ministers next week," Scholz said in Bundesrat.

Pandemic restrictions currently in place in Germany vary by region. The general rules include obligatory mask-wearing, social distancing in public, vaccination certificates for visiting certain places, as well as a requirement for a fresh PCR test.