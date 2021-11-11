Germany mulls new measures amid explosion in Covid cases

Germany needs further coronavirus restrictions to combat a record surge in infections and "get through this winter", would-be chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, calling a meeting with state premiers to decide new curbs

The country recorded 50,196 new cases in the past 24 hours on Thursday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency -- the first time the figure has exceeded 50,000.

Infections and deaths have been climbing steeply since mid-October, in an outbreak blamed on Germany's relatively low vaccination rate of just over 67 percent.

Scholz's remarks came after he faced criticism for his relative silence despite the urgent situation, with detractors saying he was more focused on his Social Democratic Party's bid to form a ruling coalition with the Greens and liberal FDP following September's election.