Germany Overcomes 3rd Wave of COVID-19, Incidence Rate Decreases - Health Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Germany has managed to overcome the third wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic, and while incidence remains high, it is going down, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"The last week's trend has been confirmed, the third wave seems to have been overcome. The incidence remains high, but it is going down.

It is not going down the same everywhere, but it is going down nevertheless," Spahn said at a press conference, adding that German citizens must continue following their region's guidelines.

The country declared a third wave on March 11. Since then, the epidemic peaked in the middle of April, when the number of new COVID-19 cases could be up to 29,000 a day. Recently, however, it was hovering between 7,000 to 22,000.

Germany has confirmed a total of over 3.5 million cases, including more than 84,428 fatalities.