Germany Ramps Up COVID-19 Measures To Curb COVID-19 Wave

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:47 PM

Germany ramps up COVID-19 measures to curb COVID-19 wave

Germany ramped up its COVID-19 measures as the so-called 3G rule, which stands for geimpft, getestet, genesen (vaccinated, tested, recovered) and applies in the workplace and in public transport, came into force on Thursday

BERLIN, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Germany ramped up its COVID-19 measures as the so-called 3g rule, which stands for geimpft, getestet, genesen (vaccinated, tested, recovered) and applies in the workplace and in public transport, came into force on Thursday.

Passengers who wish to use public transport without a vaccination or recovery certificate "must carry proof of a negative coronavirus test," the government said, stressing that self-tests will not be accepted.

According to an ongoing survey conducted by the market research institute YouGov, 74 percent of the country's citizens are in favor of the 3G rule in public transport.

Meanwhile, the daily number of new COVID-19 infections reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases once again hit a new record of 66,884, an increase of more than 14,000 over last week's figure.

