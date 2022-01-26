UrduPoint.com

Germany Registers Highest-Ever 164,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Koch Institute

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Germany has logged 164,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rate since the pandemic outbreak, with the cumulative number of infections exceeding 8 million, Robert Koch Institute data showed on Wednesday

According to the institute's numbers, in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus infection has been confirmed in 164,000 infected across the country, with 166 deaths registered. The highest infectious rate remains in the regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, with 37,470 and 31,797 new cases found, respectively.

The previous nationwide record was set on January 21, when 140,160 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Germany has fully vaccinated over 61.1 million people or 73.5% of the population against coronavirus, with at least 42.2 million receiving a booster shot.

The COVID-19 situation remains acute across the European Union, with an average 1.2 million cases registered daily, the highest rate persists in France, where over 500,000 infections were detected on Tuesday. Estimates show that highly contagious Omicron strain is spreading across Europe, accounting for 91% of new cases in France and 57% in Germany.

