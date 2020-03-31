UrduPoint.com
Germany Registers Over 4,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 128 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has increased by 4,615 to 61,913 in Germany while the death toll has risen by 128 to 583 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has increased by 4,615 to 61,913 in Germany while the death toll has risen by 128 to 583 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, the Robert Koch Institute, which is part of the German Health Ministry and tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation, reported that the country had confirmed a total of 57,298 cases and 455 fatalities.

According to the institute's data, the largest numbers have been recorded in Bavaria (14,810), North Rhine-Westphalia (13,225) and Baden-Wurttemberg (12,334). Berlin has 2,575 cases.

Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of number of COVID-19 patients.

Globally, more than 780,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, including over 37,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

