Germany Reopens Some Shops As Parts Of Europe Ease Virus Curbs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:37 PM

Parts of Europe hit hard by the deadly coronavirus pandemic took tentative steps towards resuming normal lives on Monday, with Germany allowing some shops to reopen and Norway restarting nurseries

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Parts of Europe hit hard by the deadly coronavirus pandemic took tentative steps towards resuming normal lives on Monday, with Germany allowing some shops to reopen and Norway restarting nurseries.

Governments across the world are debating how and when to ease the lockdowns that have kept more than half of humanity -- 4.

5 billion people -- confined to their homes and crippled the global economy.

In Germany, which been among the most successful in Europe to contain the disease and where authorities have declared it "under control", smaller shops in some regions were to re-open on Monday.

Larger shops and those in major German cities will open later as part of an attempted phased return to a more normal existence that will also see some students go back to school from May 4.

