Germany reports 2,237 new COVID-19 cases

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Germany has reported 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 145,694, the country's disease control agency Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday morning.

The institute said the figure did not include data from Hamburg due to technical reasons.

A total of 4,879 deaths have now been recorded in the country, an increase of 281 over the past 24 hours. Around 99,400 people are considered to have recovered, 4,200 more than the previous day, according to statistics.