UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Reports 2,237 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:22 PM

Germany reports 2,237 new COVID-19 cases

Germany has reported 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 145,694, the country's disease control agency Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday morning

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Germany has reported 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 145,694, the country's disease control agency Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday morning.

The institute said the figure did not include data from Hamburg due to technical reasons.

A total of 4,879 deaths have now been recorded in the country, an increase of 281 over the past 24 hours. Around 99,400 people are considered to have recovered, 4,200 more than the previous day, according to statistics.

Related Topics

Germany Hamburg From

Recent Stories

Pyongyang Preparing Sister of North Korea's Kim fo ..

11 seconds ago

More than 60 expats quarantined in SE Turkey

13 seconds ago

Korean virus test kit maker earns FDA emergency ap ..

9 minutes ago

US Launches Campaign to Accuse Syria of Inability ..

9 minutes ago

Exports of coronavirus test kits jump this month

9 minutes ago

Earth Day goes digital on 50th anniversary amid vi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.