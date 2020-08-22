Germany Reports More Than 2,000 Virus Cases In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:03 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus infections in Germany surpassed 2,000 in the previous 24 hours, a high not seen since the end of April, authorities said on Saturday.
The RKI health institute said it registered 2,034 new cases and seven more deaths, taking the total fatalities to 9,267 and cases to 232,082.