UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Reports More Than 2,000 Virus Cases In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:03 PM

Germany reports more than 2,000 virus cases in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus infections in Germany surpassed 2,000 in the previous 24 hours, a high not seen since the end of April, authorities said on Saturday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus infections in Germany surpassed 2,000 in the previous 24 hours, a high not seen since the end of April, authorities said on Saturday.

The RKI health institute said it registered 2,034 new cases and seven more deaths, taking the total fatalities to 9,267 and cases to 232,082.

Related Topics

Germany April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Standard and Poor terms Pakistan’s long-term out ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Registers 4,921 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

23 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary appreciates contact with UK govt f ..

36 minutes ago

11 power pilferers booked in sargodha

24 minutes ago

Motorway police hand over precious goods to owners ..

24 minutes ago

MWMC ensuring implementation on special cleanlines ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.