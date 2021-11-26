Germany reports over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Germany has climbed to 100,119, as 351 fatal cases were recorded within the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday

BERLIN, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Germany has climbed to 100,119, as 351 fatal cases were recorded within the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday.

"100,000 people have lost their lives, and many more children, parents, siblings, partners, friends and colleagues are grieving for them," said acting Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, on Twitter on Thursday.

At the same time, the RKI also recorded a new all-time high of daily COVID-19 infections, as 75,961 cases were reported on Thursday, almost 10,600 more than a week ago.

Within one week, the nationwide seven-day incidence rate climbed from 337 to 420.

The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care increased by 132 within 24 hours, reaching 4,202 as of Thursday, according to the online registry of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI).

To curb the fourth COVID-19 wave, Germany has ramped up its COVID-19 measures and introduced the so-called 3g rule, which stands for geimpft, getestet, genesen (vaccinated, tested,