UrduPoint.com

Germany Reports Over 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths Since Start Of Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:01 PM

Germany reports over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Germany has climbed to 100,119, as 351 fatal cases were recorded within the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday

BERLIN, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Germany has climbed to 100,119, as 351 fatal cases were recorded within the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday.

"100,000 people have lost their lives, and many more children, parents, siblings, partners, friends and colleagues are grieving for them," said acting Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, on Twitter on Thursday.

At the same time, the RKI also recorded a new all-time high of daily COVID-19 infections, as 75,961 cases were reported on Thursday, almost 10,600 more than a week ago.

Within one week, the nationwide seven-day incidence rate climbed from 337 to 420.

The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care increased by 132 within 24 hours, reaching 4,202 as of Thursday, according to the online registry of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI).

To curb the fourth COVID-19 wave, Germany has ramped up its COVID-19 measures and introduced the so-called 3g rule, which stands for geimpft, getestet, genesen (vaccinated, tested,

Related Topics

Twitter German Germany Same 3G From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of Dubai Festiv ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre 2021 at E ..

16 minutes ago
 'Surprised' Macron condemns Johnson's methods over ..

'Surprised' Macron condemns Johnson's methods over migrant crisis

28 seconds ago
 India troops martyr a youth in Poonch

India troops martyr a youth in Poonch

9 minutes ago
 Chile reports over 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

Chile reports over 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 NCOC reviews Covid delta variant globally

NCOC reviews Covid delta variant globally

9 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe's economy to grow by 5.5 pct in 2022: min ..

Zimbabwe's economy to grow by 5.5 pct in 2022: minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.