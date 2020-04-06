UrduPoint.com
Germany Reports Over 95,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mon 06th April 2020

Germany has reported 95,391 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3,677 over the past 24 hours, including 1,434 total deaths, the country's disease control agency said Monday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Germany has reported 95,391 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3,677 over the past 24 hours, including 1,434 total deaths, the country's disease control agency said Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said current lockdown measures will extend to April 19 and stressed now "is much too early" to relax the government's strict measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Merkel also called upon people to avoid gatherings and outings during the upcoming Easter holiday.

