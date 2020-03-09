Germany says coronavirus cases top 1,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has passed 1,000, official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre showed on Monday.

There are now a total of 1,112 confirmed cases in Europe's biggest economy, with the region of North Rhine-Westphalia reporting 484 infections -- the highest number among Germany's 16 states.