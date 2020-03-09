UrduPoint.com
Germany Says Coronavirus Cases Top 1,000

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has passed 1,000, official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre showed on Monday.

There are now a total of 1,112 confirmed cases in Europe's biggest economy, with the region of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) reporting 484 infections -- the highest number among Germany's 16 states.

In a bid to slow contagion, Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for gatherings of more than 1,000 people to be scrapped across Germany, which could affect many events including Bundesligafootball matches.

NRW state premier Armin Laschet said he planned to follow Spahn's advice in scrapping large gatherings in the state, meaning that several football games, including Saturday's derby between Dortmund and Schalke could be played in empty stadiums.

