Germany to end most Covid curbs in March: draft govt plan

Germany will end most government restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic in March, according to a draft official plan seen by AFP on Monday, as new infections rates ease

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany will end most government restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic in March, according to a draft official plan seen by AFP on Monday, as new infections rates ease.

"Broad restrictions of social, cultural and economic life should be gradually lifted by the start of spring on March 20, 2022," said the draft document to be approved by Federal and state leaders on Wednesday.