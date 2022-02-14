UrduPoint.com

Germany To End Most Covid Curbs In March: Draft Govt Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany will end most government restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic in March, according to a draft official plan seen by AFP on Monday, as new infections rates ease.

Two years after the start of the outbreak in Germany, curbs to prevent contagion will begin falling away.

As a first step, contact restrictions will ease allowing more to meet privately, while access to shops will be open to all without checks on whether the individuals are vaccinated or tested.

From March 4, access to restaurants will be open to unvaccinated people too if they show a negative test.

In a final step, "broad restrictions of social, cultural and economic life should be gradually lifted by the start of spring on March 20, 2022," said the draft document to be approved by Federal and state leaders on Wednesday.

