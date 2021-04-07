Germany to Face Disruptions in Supply of About 900,000 Doses of Moderna Vaccine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Germany may not receive a batch of almost 900,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from the US manufacturer Moderna, business Insider reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

According to the news portal, Berlin was set to get a shipment of 627,600 to 878,400 Moderna vaccines from April 26 to May 2, but the order will "apparently" not be delivered to the country. Already faced with a shortfall in AstraZeneca vaccine supplies, Germany intends to increase orders from BioNTech, though some vaccination appointments will have to be canceled in the meantime.

"We barely have any stockpiles left and, additionally, we have a lot of vaccination appointments booked for the coming weeks, so the situation will be challenging," a government official was cited as saying by Business Insider.

The exact causes of the supply disruption are unknown, but Moderna deliveries are "very often" planned for the short term, and delays can be tracked back all the way to March, the news stated.

On Saturday, the national government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel had wanted to introduce a strict lockdown during the Easter holidays, but the plans were revised after public backlash and calls for a vote of no-confidence in the cabinet.

As of the beginning of April, the country reported over 2.87 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll reaching 77,000.