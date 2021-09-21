UrduPoint.com

Germany To Offer COVID-19 Vaccines To Children In Early 2022: Minister

Tue 21st September 2021

Germany would likely offer COVID-19 vaccines to children under 12 in early 2022, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn said on Tuesday

Spahn said he expected authorization to use the vaccine in this age group to come in the first quarter of next year. "Then we could also protect the younger ones even better," he told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe.

As of Monday, more than 52.5 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 63.

1 percent, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. Almost 56 million people have received at least one vaccine dose.

Earlier this month, German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech announced plans to soon seek approval to use its jab in children aged five to eleven. It said the vaccine would be the same but the dosage is smaller.

Having declined for six consecutive days, Germany's seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate rose again slightly to 71.0 per 100,000 people on Monday, compared to 70.5 the day before and 81.9 a week ago, according to the RKI.

