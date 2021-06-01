Germany to Receive Another 50Mln Doses of Pfizer COVID Vaccine in Summer - Health Minister

Germany is set to receive another 50 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine during the summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Germany is set to receive another 50 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine during the summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.

"In June, July, and August, we will receive and use another 50 million doses from BioNTech producer alone," Spahn said at a briefing.

The minister also said that nearly 80% of people aged over 60 had been vaccinated at least once, adding that the first dose has been administered to almost half of all adults in the country.

Most of those willing to get vaccinated, including minors aged 12 and over, will be able to receive shots in the summer, the official noted.

"We are firmly committed to offering at least the first shot to children aged 12 to 15 by the end of August if children, parents and doctors decide to do so," Spahn added.

The EU drug agency gave a go-ahead to the use of the Pfizer vaccine in teens last week.