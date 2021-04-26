Germany to Send Oxygen, Medicines to India Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Maas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Germany will send oxygen and medicines to India to help it tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"[W]e are now using all the levers in the Federal government and in discussions with businesses to provide assistance as soon as possible, for example, with oxygen and medicines," Maas told Rheinische Post.

He recalled that Germany bans the entry of all travelers from India, except German citizens, starting Monday.

"The second wave is currently rolling over India with unprecedented power ... It was right that we acted quickly to stop the entry of the new mutation into Germany," the minister said.

Numerous countries have also banned the entry of travelers from India as the nation has been witnessing a record 300,000 daily cases for several days in a row.

India is meanwhile experiencing oxygen shortages. Hospitals are turning people away due to being filled to capacity.