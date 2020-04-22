UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Start First Clinical Tests On Virus Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:09 PM

Germany to start first clinical tests on virus vaccine

Germany has authorised its first clinical test of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the country's regulatory body said Wednesday, green-lighting trials on human volunteers for an RNA vaccine developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Germany has authorised its first clinical test of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the country's regulatory body said Wednesday, green-lighting trials on human volunteers for an RNA vaccine developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer.

"The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut... has authorised the first clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Germany," the regulatory body PEI said in a statement.

The trial, which was only the fourth to have been authorised worldwide, was a "significant step" in making a vaccine "available as soon as possible", the institute added.

It said that approval was the "result of a careful assessment of the potential risk/benefit profile of the vaccine candidate".

The trials will see "200 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years" vaccinated with variants of the RNA vaccine, while the second phase could see the inclusion of volunteers who belonged to high-risk groups.

Neither PEI nor the developers specified when the trial will begin, though Biontech claimed in a statement that it would be "soon" and "ahead of our expectations".

The PEI also claimed that "further clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidates will start in Germany in the next few months".

Related Topics

German Germany Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japan Considering Use of Rapid Coronavirus Antigen ..

2 minutes ago

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

20 minutes ago

Hungary Reports 70 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Cl ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Quarantine to M ..

2 minutes ago

Tea imports shrink 15.61pc to $376.240 million

2 minutes ago

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.