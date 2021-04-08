Germany to talk to Russia about buying Sputnik jabs: minister

The German government plans to talk to Moscow about buying doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if it is approved by the European regulator, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday

"The EU Commission said yesterday that it will not sign contracts (for Sputnik) like for other manufacturers -- such as BioNTech, for example -- so I said for Germany in the meeting of EU health ministers that we will hold bilateral talks with Russia," Spahn told public broadcaster WDR.