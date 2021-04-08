UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Talk To Russia About Buying Sputnik Jabs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:51 PM

Germany to talk to Russia about buying Sputnik jabs

German officials will talk to Russia about purchasing doses of its Sputnik V virus vaccine if it gets approval from European regulators, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :German officials will talk to Russia about purchasing doses of its Sputnik V virus vaccine if it gets approval from European regulators, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

Spahn told public broadcaster WDR that Germany was prepared to go it alone without the European Union if it meant the country could speed up its inoculation campaign.

"The EU Commission said yesterday that it will not sign contracts (for Sputnik) like for other manufacturers -- such as BioNTech, for example -- so I said... we will hold bilateral talks with Russia," Spahn said.

The minister did not indicate when the talks would take place but said they would initially cover "when supplies could arrive".

"To really make a difference in our current situation, the delivery would have to come in the next two to four, five months -- otherwise we'll have more than enough vaccines," Spahn said.

He said Germany was seeking a "binding commitment on which amounts specifically could reach Germany after regulatory approval and when".

Germany has until now coordinated its vaccine buying with the EU.

But the southern state of Bavaria said on Wednesday it had signed a letter of intent to buy up to 2.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In addition to the option of importing the vaccine from Russia, a production facility is also to be set up by the pharmaceutical company R-Pharm in the town of Illertissen.

Related Topics

Russia German European Union Company Germany Buy From Million

Recent Stories

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

41 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

52 minutes ago

Iran Covid cases pass two million: health ministry ..

4 minutes ago

Syria Receives Humanitarian, Medical Aid From UAE ..

25 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Washington's Dead-End Policy Toward Mo ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.