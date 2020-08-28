UrduPoint.com
Germany's COVID-19 Cases Soar By 1,571 To 239,507

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:59 PM

Germany's COVID-19 cases have risen by 1,571 to 239,507, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday.The reported death toll has increased by three to 9,288

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 cases have risen by 1,571 to 239,507, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday.The reported death toll has increased by three to 9,288.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister presidents of the Federal states on Thursday agreed on tighter COVID-19 measures to counter the latest trend of rising daily infection numbers.

"We want to keep our healthcare system strong during the pandemic because it benefits (not just) everyone, but also the economy and public life," Merkel said during a news conference in Berlin.

The German federal government has extended its travel warning for more than 160 non-European Union (EU) and non-Schengen area countries and regions.The warning, which also applies to the United Kingdom, will remain in effect until Sept. 14.

