German biotech firm CureVac said its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 was 47% effective in the late stage of clinical trials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) German biotech firm CureVac said its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 was 47% effective in the late stage of clinical trials.

"CVnCoV demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria," a statement read.

Phase 2b/3 study was conducted in around 40,000 people.

The company said that at least 13 variants of the virus circulated within the study population during the interim analysis.

"As we are continuing toward the final analysis with a minimum of 80 additional cases, the overall vaccine efficacy may change," CureVac chief executive Franz-Werner Haas said.

Haas said it was important to keep working on next-generation vaccines as new viral mutations continued to emerge. CureVac is developing several second-generation vaccines together with UK pharma giant GSK.