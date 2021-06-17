UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's CureVac Vaccine Shows Interim 47% Efficacy In Clinical Trials

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Germany's CureVac Vaccine Shows Interim 47% Efficacy in Clinical Trials

German biotech firm CureVac said its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 was 47% effective in the late stage of clinical trials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) German biotech firm CureVac said its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 was 47% effective in the late stage of clinical trials.

"CVnCoV demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria," a statement read.

Phase 2b/3 study was conducted in around 40,000 people.

The company said that at least 13 variants of the virus circulated within the study population during the interim analysis.

"As we are continuing toward the final analysis with a minimum of 80 additional cases, the overall vaccine efficacy may change," CureVac chief executive Franz-Werner Haas said.

Haas said it was important to keep working on next-generation vaccines as new viral mutations continued to emerge. CureVac is developing several second-generation vaccines together with UK pharma giant GSK.

Related Topics

German Company United Kingdom May

Recent Stories

Pakistan heeds to its diaspora through &#039;Forei ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen to S&T Summit: 32% Increase in Techno ..

25 minutes ago

Suspect should be hanged if found guilty of sexual ..

26 minutes ago

California to offer free park tickets as incentive ..

5 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, 1,339,4 ..

7 minutes ago

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recommended for Austr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.