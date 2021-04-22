(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Michael Kretschmer, the head of the German state of Saxony, announced on Thursday that the region would purchase a batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 when it is approved by the EU drug regulator, the German embassy said.

"Saxony Minister President Kretschmer announced the planned purchase ... of Sputnik V after its approval by the European Medicines Agency," the German embassy in Moscow wrote on Twitter.

Kretschmer is currently on a visit in Moscow, he held a meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier in the day.