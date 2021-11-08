UrduPoint.com

Germany's Seven-day Covid Incidence Rate Rises To Record High

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:04 PM

Germany's seven-day Covid incidence rate rises to record high

Germany's incidence rate measuring the number of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days soared to 201.1 on Monday, a record since the pandemic erupted more than a year ago

Berlin, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's incidence rate measuring the number of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days soared to 201.1 on Monday, a record since the pandemic erupted more than a year ago.

The figure, published by Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI), surpasses the last high, which had been 197.6 reached on December 22, 2020.

While many more people in the country have had the jab than at that point last year, vaccination rates have stagnated at under 70 percent, with officials pleading in the last days for the population to get the jab.

"For the unvaccinated, the risk is high that they will become infected in the coming months," warned RKI chief Lothar Wieler on Wednesday.

In the eastern state of Saxony, where the incidence rate is more than twice the national average at 491.

3, unvaccinated people face new restrictions from Monday.

Access to indoor dining and other indoor events will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated or can show proof of recovery.

The new rules are the toughest state-wide restrictions in Germany against non-inoculated people. Only children as well as those who cannot receive jabs for medical reasons will be exempt.

The surge in German cases comes with the country in political limbo following September's general election.

The incoming coalition parties, aiming to form a government by early December, have so far ruled out mandatory jabs and said there will be no new lockdowns -- at least not for the vaccinated.

Related Topics

German Germany September December 2020 From Government Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Expects US to Shed Light on Updated Nuclear ..

Moscow Expects US to Shed Light on Updated Nuclear Doctrine at Next Strategic Ta ..

15 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Discussing Date, Parameters of Possible ..

Moscow Not Discussing Date, Parameters of Possible Putin-Biden Meeting With Wash ..

15 minutes ago
 Bodies found at Nepal site where French climbers w ..

Bodies found at Nepal site where French climbers went missing

15 minutes ago
 Erdogan to Discuss Possible Cross-Border Operation ..

Erdogan to Discuss Possible Cross-Border Operation With Cabinet on Monday - Repo ..

15 minutes ago
 Ukrainians win major eSports title in front of 16, ..

Ukrainians win major eSports title in front of 16,000 crowd

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first eco-friendly plastic road to be o ..

Pakistan's first eco-friendly plastic road to be open in F9 park Islamabad soon

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.