Germany's Virus Curbs Are Working, Say Experts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:45 PM

Germany's virus curbs are working, say experts

Measures taken by German officials to slow the spread of the coronavirus are starting to show effect, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control said on Friday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Measures taken by German officials to slow the spread of the coronavirus are starting to show effect, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control said on Friday.

"We are seeing that the spread of the virus is getting slower... it's working," saidRKI president Lothar Wieler, stressing that restrictions on public life "need to bemaintained" and it was too early to hail victory.

Your Thoughts and Comments

