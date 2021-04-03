Getting COVID-19 After Sputnik V Shot Possible, But Without Severe Outcomes - Developer

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:29 PM

Symptoms reported by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez are a flu-like syndrome, and those vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V can still develop it, but are protected from severe consequences, Gamaleya research institute director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Symptoms reported by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez are a flu-like syndrome, and those vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V can still develop it, but are protected from severe consequences, Gamaleya research institute director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that he had received a positive antigen test for COVID-19 and is awaiting confirmation via a PCR test. The president added that he had 37.3 �� temperature and a slight headache, but feels well.

"Vaccination does not exclude the possibility of getting infected. As we said, 8 percent of those vaccinated are at risk, but it excludes serious consequences. The symptoms that have been reported are a flu-like syndrome, it is not ruled out. Let us hope that everything stops at 37.3 ��, and no more serious symptoms will follow," Gintsburg said.

In January, the Argentine leader got the first dose of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Three weeks later, he received the second shot, the Clarin newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

