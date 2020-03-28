UrduPoint.com
Ghana Announces Lockdown In Two Key Regions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:18 PM

Ghana announces lockdown in two key regions

Ghana has announced a two-week lockdown in the country's two main regions starting Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Ghana has announced a two-week lockdown in the country's two main regions starting Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The move came as the authorities reported 137 confirmed cases, including four deaths.

President Nana Akufo-Ado said there would be "restrictions on movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts for a period of two weeks." He said residents would only be allowed to go out to buy food, water and medicines and to use public toilets.

"There shall be, during this period, no inter-city movement of vehicles and aircrafts for private or commercial purposes.. except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo," he said.

Ghana has already closed schools, suspended public events and banned large gatherings.

