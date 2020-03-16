Ghana closes schools, bans gatherings over coronavirus

Ghana on Monday closed all schools and universities and suspended public events to stop the spread of coronavirus as a string of African nations imposed tighter restrictions to stem the spread of the global pandemic

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Ghana on Monday closed all schools and universities and suspended public events to stop the spread of coronavirus as a string of African nations imposed tighter restrictions to stem the spread of the global pandemic.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced in an address to the west African nation that the authorities were shutting schools and universities "until further notice".

Public gatherings -- including conferences, religious services, sports matches and political rallies -- have also been suspended for four weeks, he said.

Ghana on Sunday announced it would start barring entry to the country from Tuesday for any non-Ghanaian citizen or resident "who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases".