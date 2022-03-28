UrduPoint.com

Ghana Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions; Fully Vaccinated Travelers Exempt From PCR Test

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the re-opening of land and sea borders and the lifting of most of the COVID-19 restrictions

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the re-opening of land and sea borders and the lifting of most of the COVID-19 restrictions.

In his 28th nationwide COVID-19 address late Sunday, the president said the decision was made after reviewing the raft of measures put in place to help win the fight against the virus, against the background of rapidly declining infections, and the relative success of the vaccination campaign by the Ghana Health Service.

"From Monday, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory," Akufo-Addo said. "I encourage all of you to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings.

" All in-person activities, including religious gatherings, conferences, workshops, and funerals, may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and participants are fully vaccinated, but hand washing and hand sanitizing points should be made available, the president said.

"Fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result from the country of origin," he said.

"It has been a difficult two years, and we see light at the end of a very long tunnel. I appeal to all of us to live responsibly, protect ourselves, and do everything we can to stay safe as we lift these restrictions," Akufo-Addo said.

