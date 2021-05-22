UrduPoint.com
Ghana Selected As Promising Manufacturing Hub For Vaccines In Africa

Ghana has been selected as a possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, said a statement issued on Friday by the Jubilee House, Ghana's presidential palace

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Ghana has been selected as a possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, said a statement issued on Friday by the Jubilee House, Ghana's presidential palace.

"At a meeting with the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission indicated the selection of Ghana as a possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa," the statement said.

The statement followed a recent meeting in Belgium between Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dombrovskis.

Taskforce teams from the European Union and Ghana will meet in due course to discuss ways of realizing the initiative, the statement said.

Ghana was the first country in the world to receive COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility and commenced its first phase of mass inoculation in early March.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has administered over 900,000 doses, and expects to inoculate 20 million people by the end of this year.

