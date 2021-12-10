Ghana tightens restrictions on incoming travellers to curb COVID-19 spread

Ghana will enforce tightened COVID-19 restrictions for international travelers to avert a fourth wave of the pandemic, authorities said

ACCRA, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Ghana will enforce tightened COVID-19 restrictions for international travelers to avert a fourth wave of the pandemic, authorities said.

Beginning from Sunday, Dec. 12, all persons above 18 years arriving in Ghana would be required to provide evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said in a statement issued late Thursday.

"All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from the midnight of Dec.

12, 2021, are exempted. However, they will be vaccinated on arrival," the GHS said.

The decision was made as confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) surged over 40 percent year-on-year in November, the statement said.

"We have since been recording an average of 20 positive cases a day at KIA, and there is a significant difference in the percentage of these infections based on vaccination status recorded at KIA," the GHS said.