UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana To Receive Over 1M Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:33 PM

Ghana to receive over 1M doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Ghana expects to receive 1.3 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on May 15, the country's president said Sunday

ABUJA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) Ghana expects to receive 1.3 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on May 15, the country's president said Sunday.

"So we can hope to return our country, economy and life to the normalcy we all desire," said Nana Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of wearing masks against the virus.

Ghana became the first African country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility with some 600,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses.

On March 1, the country kicked off a COVID-19 vaccination campaign with vaccines from the COVAX initiative.

COVAX is co-led by the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO). It aims to accelerate the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines and guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

So far, Ghana has confirmed 779 COVID-related deaths, 92,601 infections and 90,248 recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Russia Alliance Ghana March May Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

NAB Court reserves judgement on petition seeking c ..

23 minutes ago

Pns Nasr’s Hadr Mission To Benin-africa: A Vibra ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Hadr Efforts: Reinvigorating Pakista ..

31 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Figure Announces New Anti-Go ..

14 seconds ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits 96 km ENE of Neiafu, Tong ..

15 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur city ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.