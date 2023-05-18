UrduPoint.com

Ghazala Urges Parents To Vaccinate Children

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Ghazala urges parents to vaccinate children

MPA Ghazala Siyal on Thursday appealed the parents to vaccinate their children under five- years of age against polio and protect them from physical and mental ailments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :MPA Ghazala Siyal on Thursday appealed the parents to vaccinate their children under five- years of age against polio and protect them from physical and mental ailments.

Speaking in a event, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), she said it was a national obligation to take children to age of five years to nearby hospitals or dispensaries timely and get them vaccinated against the crippling disease to help save their lives.

Arif Nawaz Soomro, Abdul Fatah and Maqsood Imam also spoke the occasion.

Related Topics

Polio Event From

Recent Stories

FBI Silencing Whistleblowers by Suspending, Revoki ..

FBI Silencing Whistleblowers by Suspending, Revoking Their Security Clearances - ..

33 seconds ago
 Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Venezuelan ..

Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Venezuelans for Defaming Russian Armed F ..

35 seconds ago
 Mohsin Naqvi orders transfer of secretary prosecut ..

Mohsin Naqvi orders transfer of secretary prosecution

2 minutes ago
 IUB to introduce special semester for students

IUB to introduce special semester for students

2 minutes ago
 PSCA, LWMC join hands for cleaning Lahore

PSCA, LWMC join hands for cleaning Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Elephant Noor Jahan died of parasitic infection; a ..

Elephant Noor Jahan died of parasitic infection; autopsy reveals

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.